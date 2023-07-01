- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, July 3, 2023
Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, July 3, 2023
- Updated: July 1, 2023
Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 26-July 16, 2023
Prize Money: £44,700,000
Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic plays for an eighth Wimbledon championship and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz comes in as the No. 1 seed for the first time. Reigning champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish. Venus Williams, 43, leads a list of prominent wild cards.
Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here
Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here
Mixed Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Monday, July 3rd: Click Here