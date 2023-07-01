- Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, July 3, 2023
Ultimate Tennis Showdown Announces Tennis In Los Angeles, California
- Updated: July 1, 2023
UTS announce a thrilling tennis event in Los Angeles with Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman opening the eight-man field.
The ground-breaking tennis league UTS is back in July
2023 and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with
celebrated top players such as Australian Nick Kyrgios,
American Taylor Fritz and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman
announced in the first tournament of the year.
Fans will soon have the opportunity to join the action as
ticket sales for UTS Los Angeles, via axs.com and uts.live
This event will take place in Los Angeles (California,
USA), from July 21-23 in the Dignity Health Sports Park’s
Tennis Stadium. The Los Angeles event will be the fifth
staging of this revolutionary concept which began in
2020 – and the first ever outside Europe.
In 2023, there will be three regular events all around the world, and for the first time, a Grand Final crowning the season champion.
The Los Angeles event winner will qualify for the UTS
Grand Final (December 7-10). The other two regular events
will be held in Europe (September 15-17) and in Asia/Middle
East (December 1-3).
THE FORMAT
The format – shorter, action-packed matches played over 4
quarters of 8 minutes, with less time between points,
unlimited coaching from the sidelines and chats with
commentators at the end of each quarter
MIND THE NICKNAMES!
The fans also love the nicknames attributed to the players,
turning them into characters in a sporting story. Nick Kyrgios
will be ‘King Kyrgios’ while Taylor Fritz and Diego
Schwartzman keep their nicknames from the previous event
back in May 2021: ‘The Hotshot’ and ‘El Peque’ respectively.
The eight men will compete in two round-robin groups,
with the top two in each going through to the Final 4
played on July 23rd. The winner will win the coveted
Zeus trophy.
The first four editions of the UTS, crowning iconic winners
such as ‘The Hammer’ Matteo Berrettini and ‘The Lion’ Alexander Zverev
.
