Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Updated: June 17, 2023
Stuttgart Boss Open
Stuttgart, Germany
June 12-18, 2023
Prize Money: €718, 410
Tsitsipas, Fritz Headline Stuttgart
Top-seeded Stefaos Tsitsipas and second-seeded Taylor Fritz headline a Stuttgart field that includes Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios making his return to the ATP Tour as well as talented Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Stuttgart, which made the switch from clay to grass from 2015, opens the extended grass-court swing in the week after Roland Garros. The first edition of the tournament was held in 1898. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berretini are among leading ATP Tour stars to have triumphed at the Tennisclub Weissenhof.
Stuttgart Boss Open Draws
