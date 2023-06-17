Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 17, 2023

Hubert Hurkacz faces Jan-Lennard Struff in Stuttgart. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Stuttgart Boss Open

Stuttgart, Germany

June 12-18, 2023

Prize Money: €718, 410

Tsitsipas, Fritz Headline Stuttgart

Top-seeded Stefaos Tsitsipas and second-seeded Taylor Fritz headline a Stuttgart field that includes Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios making his return to the ATP Tour as well as talented Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Stuttgart, which made the switch from clay to grass from 2015, opens the extended grass-court swing in the week after Roland Garros. The first edition of the tournament was held in 1898. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berretini are among leading ATP Tour stars to have triumphed at the Tennisclub Weissenhof.

