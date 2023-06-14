- Alcaraz Signs on For Giorgio Armani Classic
CARLOS ALCARAZ JOINS THE GIORGIO ARMANI TENNIS CLASSIC LINE-UP AT THE HURLINGHAM CLUB
- Updated: June 14, 2023
World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Karen Khachanov, and Frances Tiafoe are confirmed to play at this year’s Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club. The players will join 2023 French Open finalist Casper Ruud and British Number One Cameron Norrie at the event, with additional players still to be announced.
The event is returning to the stunning grounds of the Hurlingham Club in London between 27th June – 1st July, where the world’s top tennis players will show off their world class skills on the grass courts, as they get in some last-minute practice before Wimbledon.
In addition to the ATP players, tennis legends also confirmed to play include crowd favourite Mansour Bahrami, Davis Cup winner Mark Philippoussis and 2006 Australian Open semi-finalist Marcos Baghdatis. Also gracing the court will be ‘X-Man’ Xavier Malisse, and Swedish champion Thomas Enqvist who won a total of 19 singles titles in his career.
ATP Players Playing at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic so far include:
- Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – World No. 2 in singles
- Casper Ruud (Norway) – World No. 4 in singles
- Holger Rune (Denmark) – World No. 6 in singles
- Karen Khachanov – World No. 10 in singles
- Frances Tiafoe (USA) – World No. 12 in singles
- Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) – World No. 13 in singles
For those unable to get tickets, fans can head to the Marriott Bonvoy x Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Summer Terrace at Kings Cross Station to watch a live stream of the matches on Thursday 29thand Friday 30th June, from 12pm onwards. All matches will also be streamed on the TennisOne app and on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic website and Facebook page.