Alcaraz Signs on For Giorgio Armani Classic

Carlos Alcaraz returns to the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club in London, England. Photo credit: IMG

Carlos Alcaraz will warm-up for Wimbledon at London’s historic Hurlingham Club.

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has joined the grass-court field for the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club June 27th-July 1st.

World No. 2 Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Karen Khachanov, and Frances Tiafoe are confirmed to play at this year’s Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club.

The players will join two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud and British No. 1 Cameron Norrie at the event, with additional players still to be announced.

The event is returning to the stunning grounds of the Hurlingham Club in London, where the world’s top players will show off their world class skills on the grass courts, as they get in some last-minute practice before Wimbledon.

In addition to the ATP players, tennis legends also confirmed to play include crowd favorite Mansour Bahrami, Davis Cup winner Mark Philippoussis and 2006 Australian Open semi-finalist Marcos Baghdatis.

Also gracing the court will be the X-Man Xavier Malisse, and Swedish champion Thomas Enqvist who won a total of 19 singles titles in his career.

“[Carlos is] putting in the work, it’s simple. He’s continuing to want to improve and has a champions mindset,” Philippoussis said. “That’s what [Rafael] Nadal, [Roger] Federer, [Novak] Djokovic and [Andy] Murray have. No matter what you’ve done or accomplished, it’s about getting better.

“It’s also the way he trains that’s so impressive…he’s smiling and he’s laughing – it’s magnetic! That’s why there’s so many people that love watching him play and love watching him train, and I do too. He’s going to make players around him better, because if you don’t want to be better…it’s going to be tough. He has that champion buzz.”

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic 2023 Field

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – World No. 2 in singles

Casper Ruud (Norway) – World No. 4 in singles

Holger Rune (Denmark) – World No. 6 in singles

Karen Khachanov – World No. 10 in singles

Frances Tiafoe (USA) – World No. 12 in singles

Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) – World No. 13 in singles

Some of the sport’s top stars have competed at The Hurlingham Club over the tournament’s history, including Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras and Goran Ivanisevic.

Previous players share over 250 Grand Slam titles combined and boast over 1,500 weeks as world number 1 between them.

For those unable to get tickets, fans can head to the Marriott Bonvoy x Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Summer Terrace at Kings Cross Station to watch a live stream of the matches on Thursday, June 29th and Friday, June 30th, from noon onwards.

All matches will also be streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic website and Facebook page.