Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Share Romance

Roland Garros is over, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are winning at love.

The new romance between two of tennis’ most popular and photogenic players has captivated fans and fellow players.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas and 25-year-old Badosa are vacationing in Dubai and shared this romantic video.

Badosa braids Tsitsipas’ hair and kisses his neck during their holiday.

The couple share a new Instagram account chronicling their adventures together, reminiscent of Gael Monfils and wife Elina Svitolina’s GEMS Life Instagram.