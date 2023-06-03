Nadal: Surgery Went Well, 5-Month Recovery Ahead

Rafael Nadal is recovering from hip surgery–and satisfied with the procedure.

The Spanish superstar underwent left hip surgery on Friday night as Carlos Alcaraz was playing Denis Shapovalov at Roland Garros.

The surgery was conducted in Barcelona by Dr. Ruiz-Cotorro, Nadal’s longtime physician, and Dr. Philippon and Dr. Vilaró.

In a statement issued today, Nadal said he believes the surgery went well and anticipates a five-month recovery.

“As you know last night I had surgery,” Nadal wrote in Spanish. “Everything has gone well with an arthroscopy on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January. An old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon.

“I want to thank doctors Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaró and Angel Ruiz-Cotorro for their work. I will start progressive functional rehabilitation immediately and the normal recovery process they tell me is 5 months, if all goes well.”