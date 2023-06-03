- Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Roland Garros with Illness
Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Roland Garros with Illness
June 3, 2023
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina’s Roland Garros is over.
Rybakina withdrew from the French Open prior to today’s scheduled third-round match vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo due to a viral illness.
“I was not feeling good already yesterday and the day before, so I didn’t sleep two nights and had some fever,” Rybakina said. “Today I really tried on the warmup, but I feel that the right decision is to withdraw, because it’s really tough to play with these conditions.”
The fourth-seeded Rybakina reached the finals in two of her last three Grand Slams. Rybakina lost a tight three-set final to Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final in January.
Feel better soon, Elena 🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/adsdV31QO1— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2023
En route to last month’s Rome title, Rybakina knocked out world No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the third time this season. Rybakina’s withdrawal now clears a major obstacle in the top half of the draw for the top seed.
“Of course I’m really upset not be able to play, but I guess that’s life. There is a lot of ups and downs,” Rybakina said. “Today I just wanted to give 100%, and obviously I’m far from being 100% .
“I saw the doctor, and they said that actually it’s all a virus here in Paris. Yeah, I guess with my allergy, immune system just went down and I picked up something. As I said, I was not sleeping well two days. I had fever, headache. I mean, I think you can hear also. So, yeah, it’s difficult to perform and obviously to run and even breathe. So I think that was the only right decision I could make.”
Reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina said she will now focus on recovery and hopes to return during grass-court season.