Wilson Unveils Modern Icons Apparel in Celebration of Clay

Photo credit: Wilson

Wilson celebrates the classics on clay.

Wilson Sport Professionals unveiled its new Modern Icons collection to coincide with the greatest show on clay.

The brand’s “Modern Icons” collection taps into the 1950s aesthetic with classic silhouettes and structured tailoring, pulling inspiration from iconic tournaments for the perfect performance couture.



Photo credit: Wilson

“Each and every collection from the Wilson Sport Professionals line is made to perform at the highest level of sport in an iconic and beautiful way,” said Joelle Michaeloff, Vice President of Design, Sportswear at Wilson. “Our latest drop, Modern Icons, pulls inspiration from Wilson’s archives and the sport’s iconic moments, on clay.”

The brand’s men’s Modern Icons collection features Ellington Tricot Jacket, Game Point Seamless Polo, Riviera Knitted Polo and Tiebreaker Tennis Short.

The Modern Icons women’s line includes Hudson Varsity Bomber, Center Court Pointelle Polo, Farrah Pleated Skort and Winning Tennis Dress.

Wilson also boasts its annual Roland-Garros inspired hardgoods collection.

The curated assortment of tennis equipment, inspired by the “City of Light” includes: Clash V2 Racket, Blade V8 Racket, tour packs, team packs, backpacks, balls and dampeners.

Two additional Wilson Sport Professional collections are expected to drop later this summer, in tandem with the season’s remaining Grand Slams.