Carlos Alcaraz, Belinda Bencic Scheduled for Citi Taste of Tennis New York

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and Belinda Bencic are scheduled to appear at Citi Taste of Tennis New York. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The stars will come out for Citi Taste of Tennis New York.

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic are both scheduled to appear at Citi Taste of Tennis New York.

The 2023 Citi Taste of Tennis New York is set for August 24th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Citi Taste of Tennis is a one-of-a-kind culinary experience featuring amazing cuisine prepared by NYC’s leading chefs, signature cocktails, live entertainment, world-famous blue carpet and special appearances by celebrities and the world’s top tennis players!

