Don't Miss
- Dubai Draws and Schedule for Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the Acapulco semifinals: Fritz vs. Paul and Rune vs. De Minaur
- Medvedev hands Djokovic first loss of season in Dubai semifinals
- Dubai Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 3, 2023
- Hall of Fame to Launch Carol Newsom Retrospective Photo Exhibit
- Raducanu, Thiem Receive Miami Open Wild Cards
- Tennis Channel will have almost 120 hours of live tennis from the BNP Paribas Open
- Nadal out of Indian Wells and Miami, already practicing on clay
- Dubai Draws and Schedule for Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Tennis Channel Announces TV Schedule for Indian Wells and Miami Open
- Fila’s Past, Present, And Future Take Center Stage At BNP Paribas Open With 50 Years in Tennis Celebration
- Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Indian Wells and Miami
- Angelique Kerber is a Mom!
- Everything you need to know about attending the BNP Paribas Open — including free parking!
- Dubai Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Dubai Draws and Schedule for Saturday, March 4, 2023
-
- Updated: March 3, 2023
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
February 27-March 4, 2023
Prize Money: $2,855,495
Stars Convene in Desert
The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game. Roger Federer owns a tournament record eight titles, followed by five-time titlist Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1s Thomas Muster, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have also triumphed at the ATP 500.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Draw: click here
Results: click here
Order of Play for Satuday, March 4 click here
← Previous Story Dubai Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 3, 2023