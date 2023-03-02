Raducanu, Thiem Receive Miami Open Wild Cards

Emma Raducanu and Dominic Thiem have received main draw wild cards for this month’s Miami Open. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US Open champions are coming to the Sunshine State.

Emma Raducanu and Dominic Thiem have received main-draw wild cards into this month’s Miami Open, the tournament announced today.

The 2020 men’s and 2021 women’s US Open champions will join the list of athletes at Hard Rock Stadium, March 19 – April 2, 2023.

The tournament’s qualifying matches begin on a Sunday, March 19th, this year, for an unprecedented 15 days of tennis for fans to enjoy, making the tournament the largest Miami Open yet.

“We are happy to be able to add Emma and Dominic to the Miami Open fields,” said Miami Open tournament director James Blake. “Both these players have shown what it takes to win the biggest tournaments in the world, and we look forward to welcoming them to Miami to compete for the title here in a few short weeks.”

Raducanu was named WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2021 after she became the first player to win a major championship as a qualifier, doing so without dropping a set in her 10 matches at the US Open. Just 18-years-old at the time, she was the youngest woman to win a Grand Slam event since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Last season, Raducanu reached the semifinals in Seoul and a pair of other quarterfinals while climbing as high as No. 10 in the rankings. Born in Toronto, she represents Great Britain after moving to London at the age of 2. Raducanu will be playing the Miami Open for the second time.

World No. 80 Raducanu recently withdrew from the inaugural Austin Open due to a bout with tonsillitis.

The 99th-ranked Thiem has appeared in 28 total finals, winning 17 titles. The 2020 US Open champion, he has also been a major finalist three other times (Australian Open 2020, Roland Garros in 2019 and 2020).

A five-time qualifier for the Nitto ATP Finals, he was that event’s runner-up in both 2019 and 2020. Thiem had been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world before a wrist injury sidelined him.

A Miami Open quarterfinalist in 2015, this will be the Austrian’s sixth appearance at the tournament and first since 2019.

The festival atmosphere and complete entertainment experience that has made this iconic event the place-to-be in March will be back with a bang as guests enjoy the best that Miami has to offer, including amazing culinary options, music, and artwork by top local artists.

The Stadium Court within Hard Rock Stadium returns and the revamped site will include new infrastructure, and more green space where fans can relax when taking a break from the great tennis action.