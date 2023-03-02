Hall of Fame to Launch Carol Newsom Retrospective Photo Exhibit

Carol Newsom had a vision.

Tennis fans can see and celebrate it this month.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame will commemorate Women’s History Month by featuring the work of pioneering tennis photographer Carol Newsom.

A retrospective exhibition, titled Hit Me With Your Best Shot!, will showcase curated selections from Newsom’s full photographic archive beginning on March 22nd. Newsom’s archive, consisting of over a million images, was gifted to the ITHF’s permanent collection by the estate of her husband, David G. Newsom.

The collection is in the process of being fully digitized by the ITHF for use in the museum, educational initiatives, and public access.

In 1980, Newsom made history, becoming the first woman granted credentials to photograph on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Throughout her award-winning career, Newsom documented both the women’s and men’s professional tennis circuits and events around the world. Her photographs were featured in numerous worldwide publications, including as a regular contributor to Tennis Week Magazine.

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot! documents some of tennis’ most historic moments as seen through Carol’s lens,” said Julianna Barbieri, the ITHF’s Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships. “She captured the legendary rivalry between Björn Borg and John McEnroe, ‘Super Saturday’ at the 1984 US Open, Steffi Graf’s Golden Slam, the early years of the Williams sisters’ careers, and much more.

“Carol’s passion, professionalism, and kindness served to inspire a generation of the sport’s photographers. We are grateful to the Estate of David G. Newsom for entrusting us with the care and preservation of her archive, and we look forward to sharing her talent with the world.”

Newsom’s career began in Boston, where she captured local tournaments and became the official photographer for the World TeamTennis Boston Lobsters. While covering the Lobsters, she came to the attention of Hall of Famers Billie Jean King and Rosie Casals, and began traveling the country to cover the action on and off the court in the fledgling WTA and Virginia Slims Circuit.

Coming March 22: Exhibit Launch and Inspiring Women in Sports Photography Panel Discussion Hit Me With Your Best Shot! will debut on Wednesday, March 22, with an exhibit launch event in the ITHF’s USTA Wing beginning at 6 p.m.

As part of the celebration, the ITHF will host three preeminent photographers for a panel discussion entitled Inspiring Women in Sports Photography. Amanda J. Cain, the NHL’s first Black female photographer, will join award-winning corporate and sport photographer Jennifer Pottheiser, and Shanna Lockwood, official team photographer for the Atlanta Falcons.

Together, they will discuss their careers in a male-dominated field and how women photographers in the field have built community in social media and networking. Tickets for the exhibit launch are on sale now for $25 at tennisfame.com/newsom-exhibit-launch and include a first look at Hit Me With Your Best Shot!, access to the full museum, beverages and hors d’oeuvres, followed by the panel discussion.