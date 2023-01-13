Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Saturday, January 14, 2023

Belinda Bencic takes on Daria Kasatkina in the Adelaide 2 final on Saturday.







Adelaide International 2

Adelaide, Australia

January 9-14, 2023

Men’s Prize Money: $642,735

Women’s Prize Money: $780,637





Adelaide Hosts Leading Men and Women Down Under

Top men and women stars convene on Adelaide for the second straight week. The Adelaide International 2 is the second of consecutive ATP 250 tournaments held at Memorial Drive in Adelaide. Andrey Rublev is the top seed in the men’s field that includes Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut and Karen Khachanov.

No. 2-seeded Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, Belinda Bencic, Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina are among the leading ladies playing Adelaide 2.

Adelaide International 2 Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Adelaide International 2 Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Adelaide International 2 Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Adelaide International 2 Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Adelaide International 2 Schedule for Saturday, January 14th: Click Here