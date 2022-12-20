Adam Barrett Named Chief Financial Officer of Desert Champions

Photo credit: BNP Paribas Open

The former Miami Open tournament director has joined the BNP Paribas Open team.

Desert Champions announced today the hiring of longtime tennis industry veteran Adam Barrett as Chief Financial Officer.

Barrett joins Desert Champions with a highly accomplished background that includes a multi-decade career in the tennis industry working at global sports, event and talent management company IMG. Barrett will take over as CFO effective immediately following the recent departure of Steve Birdwell.



Adam Barrett

Barrett’s established career in the tennis industry includes a 29-year stint at IMG where he worked with the Miami Open, serving as Tournament Director from 2006-2019. Barrett’s tenure at IMG included the coordination of the Miami Open’s venue change from Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, as well as time spent working on the annual WTA Tournament in San Jose. He currently serves as the Council Chair and Americas Representative for the WTA Board of Directors.

“I am incredibly excited to join the award-winning team at Desert Champions and one of the finest sporting events in the world in the BNP Paribas Open,” Barrett said. “Tennis Paradise continues to serve as a gold standard not only in the tennis industry, but across all of sports and entertainment, and I look forward to working alongside the incredible team at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden as we strive to make the 2023 event the best yet for players, fans and partners. I can’t wait to get started.”

In other moves across the organization, Steve Christian has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer, having worked as a strategic advisor to the Desert Champions’ executive team since December 2018. Christian carries with him more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry and expert knowledge of the Coachella Valley Region.

Philippe Dore has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer having overseen the organization’s marketing and media department since 2016. Dore’s tenure at Desert Champions has included the creation of the award-winning ‘Tennis Paradise’ campaign and moniker. In the new role, he will continue to lead all brand, consumer and partnership marketing efforts, as well as oversee the tournament digital platforms, media and public relations, and serve as the Executive Producer of the BNP Paribas Open in-stadium experience. Brittany Trabert was also promoted to Marketing Director, having been a key contributor to the Desert Champions marketing and media team since 2008.

Desert Champions manages and operates a curated selection of sports and entertainment events and properties, the largest of which is the BNP Paribas Open, the largest ATP Tour and WTA combined event in the world. In addition to hosting this prestigious sporting event, Desert Champions manages the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships – all held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.