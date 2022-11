WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 5, 2022

epaselect epa09568240 Daria Kasatkina of Russia celebrates after defeating Jil Teichmann of Switzerland during their final tennis match at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK







WTA Finals

Fort Worth, Texas

October 31-November 7, 2022

Prize Money: $5 Million

Level: WTA Finals



WTA Finals Hit Lone Star State

The elite eight convene in Forth Worth, Texas for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a field that features Ons Jabeur, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

WTA Finals

WTA Finals Singles Draw: Click Here

WTA Finals Doubles Draw: Click Here

WTA Finals Schedule for Saturday, November 5: Click Here