Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 6, 2022

Nineteen-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark has knocked off four consecutive Top 10 opponents to reach his first Masters 1000 final in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rolex Paris Masters

Paris, France

October 31-November 6, 2022

Prize Money: €5,415,410

Level: ATP 1000



Paris is Final Masters Battleground

The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic, who outdueled Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, is pursuing a seventh Paris crown.

