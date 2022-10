Leylah Fernandez will represent Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Team Canada will bring star power to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Tennis Canada confirmed that Leylah Annie Fernandez (Laval, QC), Bianca Andreescu (Mississauga, ON), Gabriela Dabrowski (Ottawa, ON), Rebecca Marino (Vancouver, BC) and Carol Zhao (Toronto, ON) will represent Team Canada presented by Sobeys at the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The Finals are set for the Emirates Arena from November 8-13 and bring together the top 12 countries from across the world.

Canada will take its place in Group A alongside Switzerland and Italy when the action gets underway in Scotland next month. Their opening tie against the Italians will commence on Thursday, November 10 on Court One, followed by Switzerland on Friday, November 11 on Centre Court. The winner of Group A will then advance to the competition’s semi-finals stage.

Fernandez, currently ranked No. 38 on the WTA Tour, played an instrumental role in sealing Canada’s place at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with two singles wins in the team’s victory over Latvia in Vancouver, BC in April. Having made her Billie Jean King Cup debut in 2019 against the Czech Republic, the 20-yearold has since gone on to feature in three further ties and became a Grand Slam finalist at the 2021 US Open. She has two career WTA titles to her name, both coming in Monterrey.

Joining Fernandez will be 2019 National Bank Open presented by Rogers and US Open champion Andreescu (No. 57), who will take to the court in Billie Jean King Cup action for the first time since 2019.

Andreescu has been selected for eight ties in her career so far and currently holds a 7-3 record in singles and a perfect 3- 0 record in doubles. Against the Netherlands in 2019, Andreescu was key to the team’s 4-0 victory, winning two crucial singles rubbers.