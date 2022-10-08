Rafael Nadal’s Wife Gives Birth to a Boy

Rafael Nadal is a new dad!

Mery Perello, Nadal’s wife, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday in Mallorca, Spanish news agency MARCA reports.

“Both mom and her baby, born in the 37th week of her pregnancy, are doing well,” MARCA reports citing a source. “The birth took place in a private clinic on the island where Mery had to remain under observation and rest completely in the last few weeks.”

After playing doubles with Roger Federer in his Laver Cup farewell last month, Nadal immediately left London and went back home to Mallorca to be with his wife for the birth.

The 22-time Grand Slam king has spoken of his desire to start a family and have a few kids. The 36-year-old Rafa and 34-year-old Mery have been together for about 17 years.

Though Nadal has not publicly confirmed the birth yet, Real Madrid issued this congratulatory tweet to the couple confirming the birth.

“Congratulations to our dear honorary @RafaelNadal and to María Perelló for the birth of their first child,” Real Madrid posted. “We share with you the happiness of this moment. Congratulations!”