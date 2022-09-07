Jon Wertheim to Be Honored with Eugene L. Scott Award at ITHF Legends Ball

Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame

Tennis icons will reunite for a cause in New York City on Saturday night.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball is an annual celebration of tennis excellence, bringing together the sport’s legends and dedicated supporters in a special evening to benefit the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Proceeds raised during the event will benefit the ITHF’s mission to preserve tennis history in the museum collection, celebrate its greatest champions through on-site and digital storytelling, and inspire the next generation through community outreach and education programs.

Long-time tennis journalist Jon Wertheim will be honored with the Eugene L. Scott Award.

The Eugene L. Scott Award is presented annually to an individual who displays commitment to communicating honestly and critically about the sport, and who has a significant impact on tennis. A preeminent voice in sports journalism, Wertheim has been a full-time staff member of Sports Illustrated since 1996 and has reported with Tennis Channel since 2012.

Several of Scott’s friends, partners and former rivals—including John McEnroe, Billie Jean King, Vitas Gerulaitis, Rod Laver, Martina Navratilova and Mary Carillo have been honored with the award, which is typically awarded by his wife Polly.

Called the “conscience of tennis” by Tennis Magazine and a “tennis Renaissance man” by those in the sport, Gene Scott was a visionary who touched tennis at virtually every level for more than 40 years until his passing at age 68 from Amyloidosis, a rare protein blood disorder, on March 20th, 2006 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Scott was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008.

RW Quarantunes by Richard & Demi Weitz: Joseph F. Cullman 3rd Award: The Cullman Award honors an exceptional entity that has made a significant contribution to society at large – both philanthropically and through outstanding generosity of spirit. In March 2020 during the height of pandemic lockdowns, Richard Weitz, a partner and agent at WME, and his daughter Demi launched a series of virtual concerts featuring some of music’s biggest stars to benefit charitable causes. In 2020, RWQuarantunes stepped in to replace Legends Ball during the Covid-19 pandemic, and funds raised during the virtual gala supported the ITHF at a much-needed time.

Hall of Famers Scheduled to Appear

ITHF Honorary President Kim Clijsters, Stan Smith, Gigi Fernandez, Donald Dell, Butch Buchholz, Cliff Drysdale, Mark Woodforde, Mary Pierce, Tracy Austin, Rosie Casals, Pam Shriver, Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario



Special Performers and Guests Rick Astley: Grammy-nominated and Billboard-award winning artist



Debbie Gibson: Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and Broadway standout



Bill Whitaker: Correspondent for CBS’ 60 Minutes and Master of Ceremonies



WHEN Saturday, Sept. 10

WHERE Cipriani 42nd Street110 E 42nd Street, New York, NY



