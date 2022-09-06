Nakashima, Brooksby, Evans Headline San Diego Open

San Diego native Brandon Nakashima will headline the San Diego Open. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Brandon Nakashima goes homestyle this month.

San Diego native Nakashima joins Jenson Brooksby and Briton Dan Evans headlining the San Diego Open ATP 250 professional tennis tournament scheduled for September 17-25th at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd. San Diego, CA 92107.

Nakashima, currently ranked No. 69 in the Pepperstone ATP singles rankings, will be the hometown tournament favorite. The 21-year-old has risen steadily up the rankings since turning professional in 2019. This past summer, Nakashima reached the fourth round at Wimbledon (his best Grand Slam result to date) and reached a career-high No. 49.

Last week at the 2022 US Open, Nakashima dismissed 17th seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-3 in the second round. He was defeated by 11th seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round.

Jenson Brooksby of the United States celebrates a break of serve against Borna Coric of Croatia on Grandstand Stadium at the US Open. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Brooksby is another young American entered in the San Diego Open ATP 250. The 21-year-old native of Sacramento, Calif., turned pro in 2021 and went on to reach his first ATP singles final last year at the ATP Tour event in Newport, R.I. He also advanced to the fourth round of the 2021 US Open as a 20-year-old Wild Card, becoming the youngest American in the US Open fourth round since Andy Roddick accomplished the feat in 2002.

Voted 2021 ATP Newcomer of the Year by his fellow players, Brooksby continued his impressive play this year, scoring the biggest victory of his career in March with a win over fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Indian Wells, Calif., and achieving a career-high No. 33 in the singles rankings this past June. Brooksby then defeated six-time champion John Isner in July on his way to reaching the singles final of the ATP tournament in Atlanta.

At the 2022 US Open, Brooksby eliminated 25th seeded Borna Coric of Croatia 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1 before falling to third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round.

To view the full list of tournament competitors for the San Diego Open ATP 250, click here.

The 2022 San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament will feature a 28-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The event offers a total of $612,000 in prize money and tournament champions will receive 250 ATP ranking points.

Main draw matches will begin at 11:30 a.m. (PDT) Monday, September 19. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, September 25 with the singles and doubles championships. There will also be a 16-player qualifying singles draw with qualifying rounds beginning at 11:30 a.m. (PDT) on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. Four qualifiers will advance to the main draw.

Tickets for the 2022 San Diego Open ATP 250 are on sale now on the official tournament website at: https://barnessdopen.com/