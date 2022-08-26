Tennis News: Initial U.S. Open comes out, Serena Williams on Monday night before Nadal plays on Tuesday

Photo credit: US Open



Serena Williams’ 2022 U.S. Open campaign–presumably the final event of her illustrious career–will begin on Monday night.



Tournament organizers announced the schedule on Thursday night after the men’s and women’s draws were revealed earlier in the afternoon. The bottom half of the women’s bracket and the top half of the men’s will get things started on Day 1. That leaves the top half of the women’s and the bottom half of the men’s–headlined by Rafael Nadal–on the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday timeline.



Williams will kick off Monday’s night session at 7:00, or immediately following the opening ceremony, against Danka Kovinic. The ensuing men’s match is an all-Aussie showdown between Australian Open doubles-winning partners Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. Daniil Medvedev and Coco Gauff are the afternoon session headliners in Arthur Ashe Stadium.



Other first-round matches to watch on Monday are Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Dominic Thiem (Court 17), Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jack Draper (Court 9), and Madison Keys vs. Dayana Yastremska (Louis Armstrong).

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

Nadal, who opens against wild card Rinky Hijikata, is the first night match on Tuesday before Naomi Osaka faces Danielle Collins. Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams are in Arthur Ashe during the day.

Tuesday’s schedule also includes Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and defending champion Emma Raducanu in Louis Armstrong.

