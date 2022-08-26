- Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
- US Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 29th, 2022
- Tennis News: Initial U.S. Open comes out, Serena Williams on Monday night before Nadal plays on Tuesday
- US Open Main Draws and Qualifying Draws and Qualifying Schedule for Friday, August 26th, 2022
- Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 26th, 2022
- US Open men’s singles draw revealed: Nadal with Alcaraz, Medvedev near Kyrgios and Tsitsipas
- US Open Main Draws and Qualifying Draws
- Kim Clijsters Named Honorary President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Novak Djokovic Is Officially Out of the US Open
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
- Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
- Ricky’s list of 22 players who have a realistic chance to win the US Open men’s singles title
- Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios in Cook-Off at Citi Taste of Tennis
- Zverev joins Monfils and Opelka on US Open withdrawal list, Djokovic’s exit not yet official
US Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 29th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 26, 2022
US Open
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 29-September 11, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $60.102 Million
US Open Says Farewell to Legend
World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev and women’s champion Emma Raducanu aim to rule New York again. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will close the curtain on her glorious career in Flushing Meadows. Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic withdrew. Rafael Nadal is playing for his third major championship of the season and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam crown. ESPN will televise the tournament live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
US Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Monday, August 29th: Click Here
Order of play for Tuesday, August 30th: Click Here