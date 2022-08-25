Kim Clijsters Named Honorary President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Global tennis star Kim Clijsters has been named Honorary President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

As Honorary President, Clijsters will represent the organization in an ambassadorial role publicly and will also collaborate with ITHF staff and tennis industry partners on initiatives that support the ITHF’s mission of preserving and celebrating tennis history.

This will include a focus on connecting current players with tennis history and with the ITHF. Additionally, Clijsters will work in close partnership with Hall of Famer Gigi Fernandez, who has recently been named Hall of Famer Vice Chair as a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Board of Governors. Together, Clijsters and Fernandez will put a special emphasis on fostering community among the Hall of Famers.

“I am thrilled and humbled by this new opportunity to serve the sport,” Clijsters said. “The International Tennis Hall of Fame does important, inspiring work through preservation efforts, impactful content, and celebrations.

“I am always eager to find a new way to be actively involved in tennis. I look forward to helping the organization continue to grow and thrive, and to connecting tennis fans around the world with our sport’s incredible history.”