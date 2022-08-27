Venus and Serena Williams Reunite with US Open Doubles Wild Card

Serena and Venus Williams in action in the women’s doubles semi final against Julia Goerges and Karolina Pliskova during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 08 July 2016. EPA/GERRY PENNY

The Williams sisters will stage a slamming reunion in New York.

Venus Williams, 42, and younger sister Serena Williams, 40, have received wild cards into the US Open doubles draw.

The Williams Sisters are teaming up once again in New York ➡️ https://t.co/hOIpKevpHR pic.twitter.com/RuNOCNCM3Z — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2022

Here’s the complete list of 2022 US Open doubles wild cards:



US Open Women’s Wild Cards

Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov

Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe

Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik

Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger

Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe

Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier

US Open Men’s Wild Cards

Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith

Max Schnur and Hunter Reese

Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton

Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson

Brandon Holt and Govind Nanda

Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn

The Williams sisters will join forces in what will be Serena Williams’ farewell tournament. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced in a Vogue essay she will depart the stage in New York City where she captured her maiden major title in 1999 and partnered Venus to the doubles crown with a comeback win over Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud in the 1999 US Open doubles final.

Venus and Serena partnered again to power to the 2009 US Open doubles crown with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Cara Black and Liezel Huber.

“I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” Serena wrote in Vogue. “I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret [Court] that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, “See ya!” I get that. It’s a good fantasy.

“But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”