Venus and Serena Williams Reunite with US Open Doubles Wild Card
- Updated: August 27, 2022
The Williams sisters will stage a slamming reunion in New York.
Venus Williams, 42, and younger sister Serena Williams, 40, have received wild cards into the US Open doubles draw.
The Williams Sisters are teaming up once again in New York ➡️ https://t.co/hOIpKevpHR pic.twitter.com/RuNOCNCM3Z— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2022
Here’s the complete list of 2022 US Open doubles wild cards:
US Open Women’s Wild Cards
Serena Williams and Venus Williams
Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov
Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe
Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik
Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger
Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe
Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier
US Open Men’s Wild Cards
Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith
Max Schnur and Hunter Reese
Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton
Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny
Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson
Brandon Holt and Govind Nanda
Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn
The Williams sisters will join forces in what will be Serena Williams’ farewell tournament. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced in a Vogue essay she will depart the stage in New York City where she captured her maiden major title in 1999 and partnered Venus to the doubles crown with a comeback win over Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud in the 1999 US Open doubles final.
Venus and Serena partnered again to power to the 2009 US Open doubles crown with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Cara Black and Liezel Huber.
“I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” Serena wrote in Vogue. “I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret [Court] that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, “See ya!” I get that. It’s a good fantasy.
“But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”