Cincinnati Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 18th, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz will play former US Open champion Marin Cilic in Cincinnati. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Western & Southern Open

Cincinnati, Ohio

August 14-21, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize money: $6,280,880

Battle for World No. 1 Between Medvedev and Nadal Continues

The Cincinnati tournament has come a long way from its humble roots, first played at the Avondale Athletic Club more than a century ago, to the grand-scale ATP Masters 1000 event held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center today. Past champions include such all-time greats as Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who withdrew from this year’s event. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal continue their duel for the top spot. Serena Williams will make her Cincinnati farewell.

Western & Southern Open Cincinnati

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Thursday, August 18th: Click Here