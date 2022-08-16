10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Cincinnati Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 17th, 2022

Rafael Nadal returns to action facing Borna Coric in Cincinnati on Wednesday night.



Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, Ohio
August 14-21, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $6,280,880

Battle for World No. 1 Between Medvedev and Nadal Continues
The Cincinnati tournament has come a long way from its humble roots, first played at the Avondale Athletic Club more than a century ago, to the grand-scale ATP Masters 1000 event held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center today. Past champions include such all-time greats as Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who withdrew from this year’s event. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal continue their duel for the top spot. Serena Williams will make her Cincinnati farewell.

Western & Southern Open Cincinnati

