Tennis News – Following last week’s success, Medvedev vs. Kyrgios in Montreal would a matchup of champions
- Updated: August 8, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
The Citi Open in Washington, D.C. was already one of Nick Kyrgios’ favorite tournaments even before this year.
Now he really has to love it, as the Australian followed up his 2019 title not only with another singles triumph but also a doubles victory on Sunday night. Kyrgios defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in a one-sided final and then teamed up with Jack Sock to take the doubles trophy, beating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4.
“It’s just very emotional for me,” the 27-year-old said following his singles success. “To see where I was at last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation. I just came out with great energy. I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court. I’ve played so many good matches here, so I’m just really happy with myself.”
Thus continues a remarkable run for Kyrgios, who is 18-1 in his last 19 tennis matches–singles and doubles combined. He finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and then won the Atlanta doubles title with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis (Kyrgios did not play singles there).
The world No. 37 will be hard-pressed to keep his streak going at this week’s National Bank Open, as his draw isn’t an easy one. If Kyrgios beats Sebastian Baez on Tuesday he will face world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. That would be a showdown between last week’s two champions, as Medvedev prevailed at the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos. The Russian defeated Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 in Sunday’s title match.
Medvedev’s Los Cabos result means he will remain atop the rankings at least until the U.S. Open begins.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.