Don't Miss
- Toronto Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
- Serena Williams is Retiring
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
- Tennis News – Following last week’s success, Medvedev vs. Kyrgios in Montreal would a matchup of champions
- Roger Federer Keeps Promise, Plays with Young Fan Zizou
- Azarenka Out of Toronto Due to Visa Issue
- Tennis | 10sBalls shares Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP Masters 1000 in Montreal
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 8th, 2022
- Nick Kyrgios Sweeps to Seventh Title in Washington, DC
- Toronto Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- San Jose Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- Tennis News • Medvedev, Alcaraz, Tsitsipas top three seeds as Rogers Cup draw revealed
Toronto Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 9, 2022
National Bank Open
Toronto, Canada
August 8-14, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $2,697,250
Champions Converge in Canada
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Venus Williams all make their returns in Toronto. Camilia Giorgi is defending tournament champion. Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, Osaka, Venus and Serena are all in the field.
National Bank Open
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Wednesday, August 10th: Click Here
← Previous Story Montreal Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022