Montreal Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 8th, 2022

- Updated: August 7, 2022
National Bank Open
Montreal, Canada
August 8-14, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $5,926,545
Candian Classic in Montreal
Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This year, both Djokovic and Nadal are out of the tournament.
National Bank Open
