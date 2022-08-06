- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
Abierto de Tenis Mifel
Los Cabos, Mexico
August 1st-6th, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $822,110
Mexico’s Summer Showcase Marks Medvedev’s Return
The Mifel Tennis Open is one of the most important tennis events in Latin America in the ATP 250 category, which takes place in the spectacular city of Los Cabos. Inaugurated in 2016, Los Cabos has welcomed Top 20 stars including Ivo Karlovic in 2016, Sam Querrey in 2017, Fabio Fognini in 2018, Diego Schwartzman in 2019 and Cameron Norrie in the 2021 edition. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev headlines the field that features Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie. In its sixth edition, the tournament will unveil its new venue Cabo Sports Complex, which will have a stadium with capacity for 3,500 fans and a Grandstand for 1,200 fans, as well as a large shopping area.
Abierto de Tenis Mifel
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Saturday, August 6th: Click Here