- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
- Rafa Nadal Withdraws from Montreal
- San Jose Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022
- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022
- Fila Players to Wear Deuce Court and Heritage Collections in US Open Series
- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
- San Jose Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
- Ricky’s tennis picks for Washington, D.C. • ATP on /Thursday, including Rublev vs. Cressy
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
- San Jose Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- ATP Tennis News – Murray exits Washington, D.C. in first round, former champ Kyrgios rolls to opening win
Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 6, 2022
Citi Open
Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
Washington, DC
August 1-7th, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: ATP: $1,953,285 ; WTA: $251,750
Andrey Rublev and Jessica Pegula are Top Seeds for Citi Open
The Washington, DC field pops with standout players. Top-seeded Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurcakz, Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov are among the men to watch. Top-seeded Jessica Pegula, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Venus Williams returns to singles action. Co-founded by Arthur Ashe, Donald Dell, and John A. Harris, in 1969, the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments on the ATP Tour and one of only 13 ATP 500 tournaments worldwide. Held annually in Rock Creek Park since the inaugural tournament, the Citi Open is also the fourth-longest running pro tennis tournament in the U.S. and the longest-running tournament in a public park. American Andre Agassi holds the record for most titles in the U.S. capital, winning five in 1990-91, ’95 and ’98-99. Past champions also include all-time greats such as Ashe, Ken Rosewall, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Yannick Noah, Andy Roddick, Juan Martín del Potro, and more.
Citi Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Saturday, August 6th: Click Here