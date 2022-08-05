10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / San Jose Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022

San Jose Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022

Amanda Anisimova faces Shelby Rogers in the San Jose quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS



Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
San Jose, California
August 1-7, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $757,900

Stars Shine in San Jose
Several stars launch their US Open Series in San Jose. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the top contenders in a loaded San Jose field. Co-founded by Billie Jean King in 1971, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world. Owned and operated by IMG, the Hologic WTA Tour 500-level event is the first women’s stop on the US Open Series and features a 28-player singles draw, and 16-team doubles draw. 

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Friday, August 5th: Click Here