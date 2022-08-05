San Jose Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022

Amanda Anisimova faces Shelby Rogers in the San Jose quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS







Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

San Jose, California

August 1-7, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize money: $757,900

Stars Shine in San Jose

Several stars launch their US Open Series in San Jose. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the top contenders in a loaded San Jose field. Co-founded by Billie Jean King in 1971, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world. Owned and operated by IMG, the Hologic WTA Tour 500-level event is the first women’s stop on the US Open Series and features a 28-player singles draw, and 16-team doubles draw.

