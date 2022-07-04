Roger Federer Returns to Centre Court for Classic Wimbledon Centenary Celebration

- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 5th, 2022
- Updated: July 4, 2022
Wimbledon’s first ever scheduled Middle Sunday brought first-class pageantry to Centre Court.
Roger Federer returned to The Championships joining tennis royalty in a rousing parade of champions across the lawn to celebrate Centre Court’s centenary.
Pete Sampras famously called Wimbledon’s Centre Court “a tennis cathedral.”
The world’s most famous court celebrated its 100th anniversary in its current location with pageantry and past champions, including Big 3 icons Federer, six-time champion Novak Djokovic, 22-time Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal.
Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, Chrissie Evert, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Simona Halep were all on hand for a stirring celebration.
With eight singles titles to his name, @rogerfederer 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/ucGLn0wW6q— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022
The 40-year-old Swiss superstar said he hopes to return to Centre Court to play again.
“I t feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role, but it’s great to be here, like Novak said, with all the other champions,” Federer said. “This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses.”
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer said he has greeted both triumph and disaster on Centre Court and summed up his Centre Court memories simply.
“Just tried to be successful here and to represent the sport well,” Federer said. “I hope I did that, and I hope I can come back, one more time.”