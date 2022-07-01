Don't Miss
Here Comes the Son: Novak Djokovic Hits with Son Stefan at Wimbledon
- Updated: July 1, 2022
Novak Djokovic came face-to-face with his biggest fan—and a fierce competitor: son Stefan Djokovic.
Father and son shared a hit on the Aorangi practice courts alongside Novak Djokovic’s coach, former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic.
Watch the striking similarities between Novak Djokovic and son Stefan Djokovic’s strokes.
The six-time Wimbledon winner tweeted this image of father-and-son side-by-side.
So cool to see this 😄 @jelenadjokovic pic.twitter.com/snOrgvaWvG— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2022