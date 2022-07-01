Here Comes the Son: Novak Djokovic Hits with Son Stefan at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic came face-to-face with his biggest fan—and a fierce competitor: son Stefan Djokovic.

Father and son shared a hit on the Aorangi practice courts alongside Novak Djokovic’s coach, former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic.

Watch the striking similarities between Novak Djokovic and son Stefan Djokovic’s strokes.

The six-time Wimbledon winner tweeted this image of father-and-son side-by-side.