Happy Hours: Jabeur Bringing Joy and Streak to Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a forehand against Diane Parry of France during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Grand Slam pressure can push players to grim places.

Ons Jabeur has turned opening week at Wimbledon into happy days.

The No. 2-seeded Jabeur dismissed Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3, to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the second year in a row.

It was Jabeur’s eighth straight grass-court win following her title triumph in Berlin last month.

Given two of Jabeur’s three titles have come on grass and she’s coming off a career-best Wimbledon quarterfinal where she knocked off Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek, you can understand why many view the second seed as a top threat to reach the final.

Striving for perfection, Jabeur is pleased with her week one performance.

“I like to see the perfect tennis, no mistakes or anything,” Jabeur said. “But I am playing the tennis that I love to see. Obviously there’s few things to improve. I want to be challenged for the next round, for sure, and see how I handle that pressure.

“For me, sometimes I start playing not so good. I feel like at the end of the tournament I start playing better and better. When I get more matches and I get used to the courts, to the environment here, I think I start to play better.”

The Tunisian trailblazer’s perpetually positive disposition—and the joyous pride she brings to fans back home has earned her a unique nickname: Minister of Happiness.