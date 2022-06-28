Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates winning against James Duckworth of Australia during the Men’s Singles First Round match during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Championships Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 27th-July 10th, 2022

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic plays four a fourth consecutive crown at The Championships. Continuing his quest forthe calendar Grand Slam, 22-time Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal is bidding for his first Wimbledon title since 2010. Reigning ladies’ champion Ashleigh Barty retired and will not defend her title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 35-match winning streak into The Championships. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has accepted a wild card and will play her first singles match since retiring from her 2021 Wimbledon opener.

The Championships Wimbledon Qualifying

Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Wednesday, June 29th: Click Here