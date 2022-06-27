Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon to face Harmony Tan in her Tuesday opener. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The Championships Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 27th-July 10th, 2022

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic plays four a fourth consecutive crown at The Championships. Continuing his quest forthe calendar Grand Slam, 22-time Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal is bidding for his first Wimbledon title since 2010. Reigning ladies’ champion Ashleigh Barty retired and will not defend her title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 35-match winning streak into The Championships. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has accepted a wild card and will play her first singles match since retiring from her 2021 Wimbledon opener.

