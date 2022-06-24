Don't Miss
Wimbledon Men’s and Ladies’ Draws
- Updated: June 24, 2022
The Championships Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 27-July 10, 2022
Wimbledon Is Here!
Novak Djokovic plays for a seventh Wimbledon crown and rivalr Rafael Nadal continues his quest for the calendar Grand Slam. Reigning women’s champion Ash Barty retired so there will be a new ladies’ champion. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has received a main-draw wild card.
Wimbledon Men’s Draw
Wimbledon Ladies’ Draw