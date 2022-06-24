- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 25th, 2022
- Updated: June 24, 2022
Rothesay Eastbourne International
Eastbourne, Great Britain
June 20-25th, 2022
Final Tune-Up For Wimbledon
Alex de Minaur is defending men’s champion and Jelena Ostapenko is reigning women’s champion for the Eastbourne International. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is scheduled to make her 2022 debut in doubles partnering Berlin champion Ons Jabeur in an Eastbourne tune-up for Wimbledon. Cameron Norrie is top men’s seed; Jannik Sinner is seeded second.
Eastbourne International
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Saturday, June 25th: Click Here