Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Petra Kvitova faces Jelena Ostapenko in a clash of Grand Slam champions in the Eastbourne final. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT



Rothesay Eastbourne International
Eastbourne, Great Britain
June 20-25th, 2022

Final Tune-Up For Wimbledon
Alex de Minaur is defending men’s champion and Jelena Ostapenko is reigning women’s champion for the Eastbourne International. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is scheduled to make her 2022 debut in doubles partnering Berlin champion Ons Jabeur in an Eastbourne tune-up for Wimbledon. Cameron Norrie is top men’s seed; Jannik Sinner is seeded second.

Eastbourne International

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Saturday, June 25th: Click Here