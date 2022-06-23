- Wimbledon Commentator Louise Pleming Touching Lives Through Rally4Ever
- Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are Wimbledon Top Seeds
- Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022
- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022
- Vancouver and Berlin Named Laver Cup Host Cities in 2023 and 2024, Federer Talks Future
- Wimbledon 2022 seeds: Djokovic and Nadal top two, Serena unseeded because of low ranking
- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
- Rally4Ever Transforming Lives Through Tennis
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
- Djokovic and Nadal Are Top Two Wimbledon Seeds
- Chrissie Evert Discusses Cancer Battle on HBO’s Real Sports Tonight
- Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are Wimbledon Top Seeds
-
- Updated: June 23, 2022
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are headliners at Wimbledon.
Six-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth straight Wimbledon crown is the No. 1 men’s seed. Big 3 rival Rafael Nadal, who continues his quest for the calendar Grand Slam, is seeded second in the Wimbledon seedings announced this week.
The Championships’ seeds means a Djokovic vs. Nadal match at Wimbledon can only occur in a Centre Court final on Sunday, July 10th.
World No. 1 Swiatek, empowered by a 35-match winning streak, including her crushing conquest of Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final, is the top seed on the ladies’ side.
Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who launched her comeback in Eastbourne doubles action this week, is unseeded and should be a dangerous floater as she returns to SW19 for the first time since suffering a right leg injury that forced her to retire in the first round last summer.
2022 Wimbledon Seeds