Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are Wimbledon Top Seeds

Iga Swiatek of Poland rides a 35-match winning streak into Wimbledon next week. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are headliners at Wimbledon.

Six-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth straight Wimbledon crown is the No. 1 men’s seed. Big 3 rival Rafael Nadal, who continues his quest for the calendar Grand Slam, is seeded second in the Wimbledon seedings announced this week.

The Championships’ seeds means a Djokovic vs. Nadal match at Wimbledon can only occur in a Centre Court final on Sunday, July 10th.

World No. 1 Swiatek, empowered by a 35-match winning streak, including her crushing conquest of Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final, is the top seed on the ladies’ side.

Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who launched her comeback in Eastbourne doubles action this week, is unseeded and should be a dangerous floater as she returns to SW19 for the first time since suffering a right leg injury that forced her to retire in the first round last summer.

2022 Wimbledon Seeds