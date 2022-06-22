Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie takes on American serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy in Eastbourne. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL







Rothesay Eastbourne International

Eastbourne, Great Britain

June 20-25th, 2022

Final Tune-Up For Wimbledon

Alex de Minaur is defending men’s champion and Jelena Ostapenko is reigning women’s champion for the Eastbourne International. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is scheduled to make her 2022 debut in doubles partnering Berlin champion Ons Jabeur in an Eastbourne tune-up for Wimbledon. Cameron Norrie is top men’s seed; Jannik Sinner is seeded second.

Eastbourne International

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Thursday, June 23rd: Click Here