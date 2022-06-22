10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie takes on American serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy in Eastbourne. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL



Rothesay Eastbourne International
Eastbourne, Great Britain
June 20-25th, 2022

Final Tune-Up For Wimbledon
Alex de Minaur is defending men’s champion and Jelena Ostapenko is reigning women’s champion for the Eastbourne International. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is scheduled to make her 2022 debut in doubles partnering Berlin champion Ons Jabeur in an Eastbourne tune-up for Wimbledon. Cameron Norrie is top men’s seed; Jannik Sinner is seeded second.

