Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Wimbledon with Achilles Injury

The former world No. 1 has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a lingering Achilles issue. Osaka announced her withdrawal on social media today.



“My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” Osaka posted on Twitter.

The Achilles issue hampered Osaka’s clay campaign limiting her to a 1-2 record. Osaka has not played since suffering an opening-round Roland Garros loss to Amanda Anisimova.

Though Osaka’s imposing serve and first-strike attack should play well on grass, her last Wimbledon win came over Briton Katie Boulter back in 2018. Osaka lost to Yulia Putintseva in her 2019 Wimbledon opener.