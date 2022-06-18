- Citi Taste of Tennis is Coming to Hurlingham
- Tennis News: Nadal currently on course to play Wimbledon as pursuit of calendar-year slam continues
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 18th, 2022
- Halep Beats Boulter for 10th Straight Grass Win in Birmingham
- Auger-Aliassime, Fritz, Schwartzman Named to Team World for Laver Cup
- Ricky Tennis Picks – Berrettini, Auger-Aliassime among Wimbledon title contenders outside the top four
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 17th, 2022
- Report: Rafa Nadal and Wife Xisca Expecting First Child
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 16th, 2022
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for Wednesday at Queen’s Club, including Dimitrov vs. Van de Zandschulp
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
- Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka Lead Wimbledon Wild Cards
- Serena Williams Will Play Eastbourne Doubles in Preparation for Wimbledon Comeback
- Andy Murray out of Queen’s Club, another former champion survives as Cilic wins in three sets
- Olympic Gold-Medal Champion Monica Puig Announces Retirement
Citi Taste of Tennis is Coming to Hurlingham
-
- Updated: June 18, 2022
|Citi Taste of Tennis is set to make its UK debut at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic on Tuesday, June 21st at the famed Hurlingham Club in London.
The event will feature amazing cuisine prepared by leading chefs including Jamie Barber, Charlie Bronson, Ilaria Flippetti, Andre’ Camilo, John Kouphou and Myleene Klass.
The Welcome Party will kick off an extraordinary week of tennis featuring some of the biggest names in the game.
Before Wimbledon begins, a pair of Big 3 icons will hit the London grass.
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have joined the roster of players for next week’s Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.
The exhibition event is set to return to The Hurlingham Club from June 21-26th. This will be the first time the Spaniard will hit the court following his record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown and marks the Serbian star’s first time playing at The Hurlingham Club in the classic.
The superstar champions join the tournament’s strong line-up, which includes Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lleyton Hewitt, Xavier Malisse, Mansour Bahrami, Greg Rusedski, Radek Stepanek, Tommy Haas, Marcos Baghdatis, Laura Robson and Daniela Hantuchová.
To kick off the Legends Weekend, Casper Ruud will face Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since the two young stars played each other in the Miami Open final in April 2022, where Alcaraz became the youngest man ever to win the Miami Open, defeating Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
Citi Taste of Tennis tickets for Legends Weekend on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June start from £155. The tickets include free-flowing Whispering Angel rosé and a variety of other wines, beers and soft drinks in the Whispering Angel Garden. The themed bar will be located courtside, offering a unique area to relax before settling in to watch legends battle it out on the court.
Tickets are available to purchase here:https://www.seetickets.com/tour/the-giorgio-armani-tennis-classic