Citi Taste of Tennis is Coming to Hurlingham

The famed Hurlingham Club will host tennis and Citi Taste of Tennis next week.

Citi Taste of Tennis is set to make its UK debut at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic on Tuesday, June 21st at the famed Hurlingham Club in London.



The event will feature amazing cuisine prepared by leading chefs including Jamie Barber, Charlie Bronson, Ilaria Flippetti, Andre’ Camilo, John Kouphou and Myleene Klass.



The Welcome Party will kick off an extraordinary week of tennis featuring some of the biggest names in the game.



Before Wimbledon begins, a pair of Big 3 icons will hit the London grass.



Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have joined the roster of players for next week’s Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.



The exhibition event is set to return to The Hurlingham Club from June 21-26th. This will be the first time the Spaniard will hit the court following his record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown and marks the Serbian star’s first time playing at The Hurlingham Club in the classic.



The superstar champions join the tournament’s strong line-up, which includes Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lleyton Hewitt, Xavier Malisse, Mansour Bahrami, Greg Rusedski, Radek Stepanek, Tommy Haas, Marcos Baghdatis, Laura Robson and Daniela Hantuchová.

To kick off the Legends Weekend, Casper Ruud will face Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since the two young stars played each other in the Miami Open final in April 2022, where Alcaraz became the youngest man ever to win the Miami Open, defeating Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Citi Taste of Tennis tickets for Legends Weekend on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June start from £155. The tickets include free-flowing Whispering Angel rosé and a variety of other wines, beers and soft drinks in the Whispering Angel Garden. The themed bar will be located courtside, offering a unique area to relax before settling in to watch legends battle it out on the court.

Tickets are available to purchase here:https://www.seetickets.com/tour/the-giorgio-armani-tennis-classic