Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 13, 2022







Cinch Championships

Queen’s Club

London, England

June 12-June 19, 2022



Stars Converge on Historic Queen’s Club

Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The Cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.

Cinch Championships

