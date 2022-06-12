- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 13, 2022
- Stuttgart Investigating Kyrgios Claim of Racist Fan Taunt
- Andy Murray makes it to second final of 2022 after beating Kyrgios in Stuttgart semis
- Alison Riske Advances to 13th Final on Grass of Nottingham
- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s Tennis Picks For the Stuttgart Semis: Andy Murray vs. Nick Kyrgios and Berrettini vs. Otte
- Tsitsipas, Murray set up Stuttgart Tennis showdown, Kyrgios also reaches quarterfinals
- Wimbledon Prize Money Increase Benefits Qualifiers
- ATP Expanding Madrid, Rome and Shanghai Masters Starting in 2023
- 2023 BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Ticket Packages Available
- Showtime Shines Documentary Spotlight on John McEnroe
- Ryan Seggerman Earns First ATP Point at SoCal Pro Circuit Event
- Alexander Zverev will miss Wimbledon a summer hard courts are in doubt following ankle surgery
- Anett Kontaveit Splits from Coach Dmitry Tursunov
- No problem for Rafael Nadal staying perfect in French Open tennis finals, as he routs Casper Ruud in straight sets
- Rafael Nadal Crushes Casper Ruud to win 14th Roland Garros Crown
Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 13, 2022
-
- Updated: June 12, 2022
Cinch Championships
Queen’s Club
London, England
June 12-June 19, 2022
Stars Converge on Historic Queen’s Club
Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The Cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.
Cinch Championships
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Monday, June 13th: Click Here