Wimbledon Prize Money Increase Benefits Qualifiers

- Updated: June 10, 2022
Players will get a pay raise at Wimbledon.
Qualifiers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the boost, while champions’ checks won’t be quite as big as pre-pandemic 2019 champions’ prize money.
Wimbledon announced its 2022 prize money, with a year over year increase for prize money up 5.4 percent from the last pre-pandemic year. It’s an 11.1 percent raise from 2021, which does not count per diem expenses granted to players.
“From the first round of the Qualifying Competition to the Champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events, and with a particularly special tournament ahead of us as we celebrate 100 years of Centre Court on Church Road,” Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, said in a statement.
2022 Wimbledon Men’s and Women’s Main-Draw Prize Money
Round 1 losers: £ 50,000 | +11.1 percent from 2019
Round 2 losers: £ 78,000 | +8.3 percent from 2019
Round 3 losers: £ 120,000 | + 8.1 percent from 2019
Round of 16 losers: £ 190,000 | + 8.0 percent from 2019
QF losers | £ 310,000 | +5.4 percent from 2019
SF losers | £ 535,000 | -9.0 percent from 2019
Runner-up | £ 1,050,000 | -10.6 percent from 2019
Champion | £ 2,000,000 | -14.9 % from 2019
Qualifiers will enjoy major prize money increases at Wimbledon this month, with overall qualifying prize money up 48.1 percent from 2019.
The complete 2022 Wimbledon Prize Money breakdown is here.