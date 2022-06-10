Wimbledon Prize Money Increase Benefits Qualifiers

Ashleigh Barty of Australia receives the trophy from Kate (R) the Duchess of Cambridge after winning her women’s final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 10 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Players will get a pay raise at Wimbledon.

Qualifiers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the boost, while champions’ checks won’t be quite as big as pre-pandemic 2019 champions’ prize money.

Wimbledon announced its 2022 prize money, with a year over year increase for prize money up 5.4 percent from the last pre-pandemic year. It’s an 11.1 percent raise from 2021, which does not count per diem expenses granted to players.

“From the first round of the Qualifying Competition to the Champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events, and with a particularly special tournament ahead of us as we celebrate 100 years of Centre Court on Church Road,” Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, said in a statement.

2022 Wimbledon Men’s and Women’s Main-Draw Prize Money

Round 1 losers: £ 50,000 | +11.1 percent from 2019

Round 2 losers: £ 78,000 | +8.3 percent from 2019

Round 3 losers: £ 120,000 | + 8.1 percent from 2019

Round of 16 losers: £ 190,000 | + 8.0 percent from 2019

QF losers | £ 310,000 | +5.4 percent from 2019

SF losers | £ 535,000 | -9.0 percent from 2019

Runner-up | £ 1,050,000 | -10.6 percent from 2019

Champion | £ 2,000,000 | -14.9 % from 2019

Qualifiers will enjoy major prize money increases at Wimbledon this month, with overall qualifying prize money up 48.1 percent from 2019.

The complete 2022 Wimbledon Prize Money breakdown is here.