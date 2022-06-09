ATP Expanding Madrid, Rome and Shanghai Masters Starting in 2023

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

The ATP Masters calendar is growing.

The ATP announced today it will expand Masters events in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight-day, 56-player draws to 12-day, 96-player draw tournaments starting in 2023. In addition, the Tour will unveil a new profit-sharing financial plan with players.

The Rogers Cup in Canada and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati will also grow to 12-day tournaments with 96-player draws starting in 2025.

Additionally, prize money at the five expanded Masters 1000 events will increase “by more than 35 percent between 2022 and 2025” the Tour said in a statement.

Through the expansion of several ATP Masters 1000 events, the Tour says it “will provide more premium action for fans across the season and more earning opportunities for players.”

The Masters 1000 expansion is part of the Tour’s “OneVision” strategic plan it says is “designed to take tennis to new heights.”

“Our sport has huge upside and stands on the cusp of a new era of growth,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “Fulfilling our potential requires us to be united, pursue new growth opportunities and focus on what matters most: the fans. OneVision gives us a game plan to do just that. Its launch represents a game-changing moment for the Tour and a huge collective effort across our sport. I’m incredibly excited for what’s to come.”

The approval of Phase One by the ATP Board marks a major milestone for the ATP Tour. It follows more than two years of extensive consultation with the ATP Board, Player and Tournament Councils and ATP’s Advisory Board of industry experts from media and tech. Coming into play from January 2023, it introduces major reforms and game-changing benefits