Climate Inaction Protestor Attaches Herself to Net During Roland Garros Semifinal

A protester ties herself to the net during the Men’s Singles Semi Final match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Casper Ruud of Norway on Day 13 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A woman protesting inaction on climate change attached herself to the net during the Roland Garros semifinal.

The woman, wearing a white t-shirt with the words “We have 1028 days left” attached herself to net and attempted to glue her hand to the net post interrupting play during Casper Ruud’s semifinal win over Marin Cilic.

A protester has attached herself to the net at the French Open pic.twitter.com/jSUFDGFhsz — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 3, 2022

The protestor invaded the court with Ruud holding a 4-1 third-set lead. The eighth-seeded Ruud defeated Cilic in four sets to make history as the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final.