Don't Miss
- Climate Inaction Protestor Attaches Herself to Net During Roland Garros Semifinal
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Rafael Nadal Into 14th Roland Garros Final as Alexander Zverev Retires with Severe Ankle Injury
- Ricky’s tennis picks for the | French Open semifinals: Nadal vs. Zverev
- Coco Gauff, 18, Surges Into Maiden Major Final at Roland Garros
- Exciting Tennis At The French Open Semifinals – Former Number 3 Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud
- Cilic evoking memories of the past as Rublev’s quarterfinal woes continue at Roland Garros Tennis
- Daria Kasatkina on the Key Quality She’d Take from Rafa Nadal
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Nadal outlasts Djokovic in French Open thriller—and it was only the quarterfinals!
- Ricky’s tennis picks for the French Open quarterfinals: Ruud vs. Rune and Rublev vs. Cilic
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Coco Gauff Tops Sloane Stephens to Reach First Major Semifinal at Roland Garros
- Rune upsets Tsitsipas, Cilic ousts Medvedev for more chaos in bottom half of French Open draw
- Ricky’s pick for the French Open quarterfinals: Djokovic vs. Nadal
Climate Inaction Protestor Attaches Herself to Net During Roland Garros Semifinal
-
- Updated: June 3, 2022
A woman protesting inaction on climate change attached herself to the net during the Roland Garros semifinal.
The woman, wearing a white t-shirt with the words “We have 1028 days left” attached herself to net and attempted to glue her hand to the net post interrupting play during Casper Ruud’s semifinal win over Marin Cilic.
A protester has attached herself to the net at the French Open pic.twitter.com/jSUFDGFhsz— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 3, 2022
The protestor invaded the court with Ruud holding a 4-1 third-set lead. The eighth-seeded Ruud defeated Cilic in four sets to make history as the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final.