Alexander Zverev Suffered Torn Ligaments in Right Foot

Alexander Zverev of Germany receives medical attention following an injury against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Roland Garros semifinals. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev has issued an injury update.

Zverev was carted off Court Philippe Chatrier after crashing to the court chasing a forehand in the second set of his Roland Garros semifinal against Rafael Nadal. The third-seeded German was forced to retire due to the injury while trailing Nadal 7-6, 6-6.

Today, Zverev revealed he suffered several torn lateral ligaments in his right foot.

The Olympic gold-medal champion says he needs to undergo more tests to determine what happens next.

“I am now on my way back home,” Zverev posted. “Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot.

“I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover.

“I want to thank everyone all over the world for the kind messages that I have received since yesterday. Your support means a lot to me right now!”