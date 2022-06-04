- Iga Swiatek caps off unprecedented five-month, 35-match win streak run with second French Open title
- Alexander Zverev Suffered Torn Ligaments in Right Foot
- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s pick for the French Open Tennis final: Nadal vs. Ruud
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Casper Ruud awaits dream French Open Tennis matchup with Rafael Nadal
- Zverev’s stunning misfortune sends Rafa Nadal into French Open Tennis final against Ruud
- Climate Inaction Protestor Attaches Herself to Net During Roland Garros Semifinal
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Rafael Nadal Into 14th Roland Garros Final as Alexander Zverev Retires with Severe Ankle Injury
- Ricky’s tennis picks for the | French Open semifinals: Nadal vs. Zverev
- Coco Gauff, 18, Surges Into Maiden Major Final at Roland Garros
- Exciting Tennis At The French Open Semifinals – Former Number 3 Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud
- Cilic evoking memories of the past as Rublev’s quarterfinal woes continue at Roland Garros Tennis
- Daria Kasatkina on the Key Quality She’d Take from Rafa Nadal
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 2, 2022
Alexander Zverev Suffered Torn Ligaments in Right Foot
-
- Updated: June 4, 2022
Alexander Zverev has issued an injury update.
Zverev was carted off Court Philippe Chatrier after crashing to the court chasing a forehand in the second set of his Roland Garros semifinal against Rafael Nadal. The third-seeded German was forced to retire due to the injury while trailing Nadal 7-6, 6-6.
Today, Zverev revealed he suffered several torn lateral ligaments in his right foot.
The Olympic gold-medal champion says he needs to undergo more tests to determine what happens next.
“I am now on my way back home,” Zverev posted. “Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot.
“I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover.
“I want to thank everyone all over the world for the kind messages that I have received since yesterday. Your support means a lot to me right now!”